Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — For a struggling Missouri men’s basketball team, even an NCAA record-breaking night wasn’t enough for a win. After sinking 31 free throws in its weekend loss to Alabama, the Tigers (9-9, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) continued their streak with 23 foul shots in a row against Texas A&M. The 54 consecutive free throws broke the NCAA record of 50 set by Wake Forest in 2005.But it wasn’t enough — Josh Nebo and his 14 points overpowered a sloppy Missouri team to a 66-64 Aggies win.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool. The brawl started moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon near mid-court and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks' big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Solomon Young scored a career-high 27 points off the bench, Rasir Bolton added 21 points and nine rebounds and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 89-82. Young, a 6-foot-8 senior who started the first 14 games of the season, gave the Cyclones a much-needed energy boost and also grabbed nine rebounds as the Cowboys remained winless in conference play. The Cyclones, who made of 11 of 24 3-point attempts, led 75-60 with five minutes left and held off a late Cowboys’ charge by hitting four straight free throws in the closing moments. Lindy Waters led Oklahoma State with 14 points.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 14 points, D'Mitrik Trice added 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Wisconsin used a big second half to power past Nebraska 82-68. After leading 39-38 at halftime, the Badgers opened the second half on a 20-4 run to hand the Cornhuskers their fourth straight loss. Davison sparked the surge by knocking down back-to-back 3s out of the locker room. Dachon Burke Jr. had a game-high 20 points and Kevin Cross scored 17 off the bench for Nebraska, which countered with a 19-7 run of its own to pull within 66-61.
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honor on Tuesday. The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year. It was not immediately known which voter didn't choose Jeter. Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their first Super Bowl in 50 years and nobody is happier than the family that owns the franchise. Clark Hunt is the most visible face of the Hunt family. He has wanted desperately to win the AFC championship trophy that bears the name of his father and the team's founder, Lamar. And when the Chiefs checked that off with a win over the Tennessee Titans, it also meant that his mother, Norma, would finally get to see their team in the big game for the first time since 1970.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Workers at the Miami Dolphins' stadium are busily preparing the complex for the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Eric Finkelstein is the NFL senior director of event operations. He says about 6,000 people are working behind the scenes to get everything set up, and they're on schedule. The site will include the first Super Bowl gondolas, which will provide fans with a view of pregame festivities from a height of 90 feet. The NFL has been on site since Jan. 2 and built 4 1/2 miles of fence to secure the perimeter.
ATLANTA (AP) — Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves have reached an $18 million, one-year deal. The deal puts Ozuna on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October. Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series. The 29-year-old Ozuna hit .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs last season. His low batting average was something on an oddity because he ranked among the major league leaders in the highest percentage of hard-hit balls, according to Statcast.