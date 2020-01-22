1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in the City of Carbondale, Illinois are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
They said they responded to an initial report of shot fired where a person was said to be injured.
This happened on the 2200 block of North Illinois Avenue at 12:21 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man unresponsive on the pavement in front of a home. He was suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Police said officers along with personnel from the Jackson County Ambulance and Carbondale Fire Department attempted to save the man but they were unable to resuscitate him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name is being withheld at this time until family members have been notified.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
They were assisted by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
