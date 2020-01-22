Crash leads to DUI, drug arrest in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Department responded to a red pickup truck crashed in a ditch on Jan. 21 around 8 p.m.
According to officials this was at the intersection of Hopewell Road and State Route 849 East.
Deputies said the driver was identified as 44-year-old Noel Newcom of Paducah. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials determined that Newcom was driving under the influence.
He was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
