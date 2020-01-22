Coronavirus shouldn’t affect travelers out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For all you frequent flyers, what do you need to know about the coronavirus if you are flying from Cape Girardeau to Chicago?
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager, Bruce Loy, said once you land in Chicago you won’t come into contact with travelers who might have the virus.
“If somebody had the virus and was screened in Chicago, they would not even be allowed on a flight to come into Cape Girardeau,” said Loy.
Loy said flyers out of Cape Girardeau don’t need to worry.
“They are screening any passengers from these eastern countries that could be suspect and to make sure that they don’t spread the virus after they enter into the U.S.,” he said.
Loy said if you are coming from China to Chicago and then Cape Girardeau, O’Hare Airport will keep you updated.
“Then they are notifying any passengers that were on a flight or associated with their flight into the united states and into Chicago after they find that fact,” he said.
But what is this virus.
The Communicable Diseases Coordinator with Cape County Public Health Center said coronaviruses are common, but this one isn’t.
“This one particular virus hasn’t been seen. They think it’s been originated from animals, like a zoonotic problem. It’s being seen over there out of Wuhan city China,” said Vanessa Presley.
Presley said you have a better chance of getting the flu than this virus.
“Unless you have traveled, been in contact with someone that’s been sick or is sick and they have been there and your odds of having this is very very very slim,” she said.
Presley said if you do have to travel, just use good hygiene.
“So be careful if you have to travel and go to these different places. You might want to wear a mask, wash your hands, try to take care of your self as much as you can if you have to go there. If you don’t stay home,” she said.
