Clouds Dominating the Skies Today

Temperatures in the low to mid 20s with cloudy skies this morning and light frost. It will slowly warm in the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon.
The main system to watch will be tonight and early tomorrow morning. Our western counties are under a winter weather advisory for a mix of snow, ice, and sleet that will more than likely cause travel impacts during Thursday morning. Thursday, temps will warm transitioning any precipitation into rain by the late morning and afternoon. Scattered rain can continue through Friday and possible light flurries/snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will warm up well above average next week.
-Lisa
