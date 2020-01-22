281 citations, 77 criminal arrests, ISP cracks down on Move Over Law

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Police ramped up efforts to patrol Illinois roads from Jan. 12 through Jan. 18.
State Police said the memorial operation was dedicated to fallen Trooper Christopher Lambert who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 12, 2019.
The initiative was created to honor Lambert and to educate the public of the Move Over (Scott’s) Law.
Troopers said they issued 281 Move Over citations and wrote 64 warnings.
They also made 77 criminal arrests through 503 Scott’s Law details across the state.
State Police said the Move Over (Scott’s) Law requires drivers to change lanes when they approach stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated.
It also says in the event that changing lanes in unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle.
