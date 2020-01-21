Wind chill values in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear as we head through the day to mostly sunny. High temps will be still below average but warmer than yesterday in the mid 30s.
Winds changing out of the south tonight will help start our very slow warming trend through the rest of the week.
Our next system to keep an eye on is Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Due to cold temps around, we will be watching the chance for a wintry mix before transitioning to rain Thursday into Friday.
-Lisa
