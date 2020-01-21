What you need to know Jan. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Wind chill values are in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will clear as we head through the day to mostly sunny.
High temps will be still below average but warmer than yesterday in the mid 30s.
Winds will change out of the south tonight. This will help start our very slow warming trend through the rest of the week.
Our next system to keep an eye on is Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Due to cold temps, we will be watching the chance for a wintry mix before transitioning to rain Thursday into Friday.
- A Steele man is facing charges, after police say he shot at his neighbor.
- Another shot at glory is something many Chiefs fans have waited nearly five decades to celebrate.
- Ameren Illinois has established a temporary number for those who cannot contact them.
- KY 282/Gilbertsville Highway was closed, due to a fire in the area.
A 10-month-old boy was rescued after he fell down a heating vent in Oregon.
This lovable dog with “weird” eyes has been adopted into a forever home.
