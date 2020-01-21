Wanted man caught in Cape Girardeau after leading officers on foot chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted by authorities was caught in Cape Girardeau after leading officers on a foot chase.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, an undercover officer was at Walmart in Cape Girardeau and recognized Dereke D. Tipler, who was wanted by authorities.
Hann said when officers went to approach Tipler, he ran out of the back exit of the store. Officers chased Tipler through the fields behind Walmart, Sam’s Club and Academy. Officers were able to catch and arrest Tipler.
Tipler was wanted on two drug warrants in Cape Girardeau County and one warrant in Stoddard County for a probation violation.
Tipler was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
