Two arrested in Graves County Ky. for involvement in a burglary

GRAVES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people in Graves County Ky. have been arrested for their involvement in a burglary.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 20 around 3:00 a.m., deputies were called to a home on the 6000 block of KY 131.
The victims said, that a man and a woman had forced their way into the home, and the man had a gun. The man, wanted to know where an acquaintance of his was. The victims told the man, that the acquaintance who lived there, was not home at the time. The man then forced his way into the acquaintance’s bedroom.
The man and the woman than began stealing items from the home. The man then forced at gunpoint, a victim to help him carry items outside.
Both the man and the woman left the home by a vehicle, driven by an unknown person.
During the investigation, the man was identified as Keon Boyd 19, of Mayfield. Around 5:30 a.m. of the same day, deputies learned that Boyd was possibly in a home on the 600 block of West Houseman Street in Mayfield.
With help from the Mayfield Police Department, deputies located Boyd hiding in a closet of the home. Boyd was arrested on out-standing warrants, he was taken to the Graves County Jail. Boyd faces other charges for his role in the burglary which include robbery 1st degree, burglary 1st degree, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree and wanton endangerment 1st degree.
Erine Haisten, 46 of Mayfield, was also arrested, and faces charges for hindering prosecution or apprehension 2nd degree.
Deputies said, she lied when they arrived at her home attempting to locate Boyd. Haisten said, that Boyd was not in the home while in fact, he was hiding in her bedroom.
More charges are likely against Boyd and other arrests are likely in this case after further investigation is complete.
