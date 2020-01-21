Steele man arrested after police say he shot at his neighbor

The victim said that his neighbor pointed a gun and fired at him. (Source: KFVS)
By Olivia Grelle | January 20, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 8:10 PM

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man is facing charges, after police say he shot at his neighbor.

According to the Steele Police Department, on Sunday Jan 19, officers responded to a call on Smith Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who said his neighbor, pointed a gun at him and then fired a shot at him.

Officers found the suspect and the gun in question a short time later.

Phillip Lineberry 70, of Steele was arrested, and has been charged with assault.

