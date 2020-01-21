SIU System Board of Trustees chair released statement on new funding for infrastructure

“Capital infrastructure investment is critical for the long term success of the Southern Illinois University System and the thousands of students, who do and will one day call an SIU campus home. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and everyone at SIU Carbondale, I want to personally thank Governor Pritzker for this first release of capital dollars that will allow us to begin reconstruction of the Communications Building. This last year was tremendous for the SIU System and higher education in Illinois. A great deal of appreciation goes to our state legislators, from both sides of the aisle, who came together with Governor Pritzker to support an operations and a capital budget that is turning the tide by making our colleges and universities a priority once again. Investing in our campuses and our students is one of the best ways to begin boosting our local economies by convincing our young people that Illinois is a great place to stay after high school to begin their college career. The reconstruction of the Communications Building will give our students an even greater advantage in preparing them for the workforce. And, it will allow our faculty to teach in state-of-the-art facilities which will be a tremendous draw for future students for years to come. We could not do this without the support of Governor Pritzker and our great legislative delegation,” said J. Phil Gilbert.