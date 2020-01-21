Sikeston SCTC, Chamber work to create forklift training program

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A meeting at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center with Sikeston Chamber officials included SCTC instructors, the Sikeston Superintendent and business area representatives.
SCTC staff said the meeting was to discuss the creation of a forklift training program.
Currently they have a sit down forklift and are able to create a mock warehouse that students use to train.
The new program is expected to partner with area businesses.
Staffers hope to add more equipment as needed based on what businesses in the area are expecting future employees to operate.
“This gives them a skill set that says we have received this training, we already have this ability and employers are looking for that," Instructor Roger Mayo said. "They can say, well this individual has this training already so I can put them to work right away."
They want to work with businesses to see what kind of training they are looking for so students are career ready when they walk in the door to future employers.
At this time, SCTC officials are working to get the course certified with state certifications so students will have the right certifications when they leave.
High school seniors are the current class targeted for the program.
It may become open to younger students and potentially area adults as well.
