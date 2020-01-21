Precautionary boil water order issued for more of Jackson, Mo.

Due to the low level, a precautionary boil water order was issued for all addresses receiving water service from the City of Jackson with the exception of the following areas: addresses located west of North High Street (Highway 61) and north of Harmony Lane, including the subdivisions of Cold Creek Estates and Terrace Park Estates; addresses along both east and west Deerwood Drive including Nine Oaks Subdivisions; addresses along Greensferry Road located north of the intersection of Clark Street; addresses within the subdivision of Glendale Subdivision Unit II; addresses within and located north of the Deerwood Subdivision; addresses located on North High Street (Highway 61) located north of Deerwood Drive.