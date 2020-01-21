Precautionary boil water order issued for more of Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A precautionary boil water order was issued for parts of the City of Jackson.
On Tuesday morning, January 21, city officials were made aware of a low level of chlorine in the city’s water system. They said this low level was caused by a malfunction of a pump that delivers chlorine to the system.
Due to the low level, a precautionary boil water order was issued for all addresses receiving water service from the City of Jackson with the exception of the following areas: addresses located west of North High Street (Highway 61) and north of Harmony Lane, including the subdivisions of Cold Creek Estates and Terrace Park Estates; addresses along both east and west Deerwood Drive including Nine Oaks Subdivisions; addresses along Greensferry Road located north of the intersection of Clark Street; addresses within the subdivision of Glendale Subdivision Unit II; addresses within and located north of the Deerwood Subdivision; addresses located on North High Street (Highway 61) located north of Deerwood Drive.
It is in effect until further notice by city officials.
Water served to the addresses in this specific area are provided water from a separate source within the city that is unaffected.
According to the city, those who have weakened immune systems, are elderly or have infants are encouraged to use precaution when consuming water directly from the utility.
Fire flows and water pressure are not affected under this precautionary boil water order.
