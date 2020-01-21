Paducah Garden Club presented commendation to city hall

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Garden Club (PGC) presented a Garden Club of America Club Historic Preservation Commendation for City Hall.
PGC awards chairman Sid Hancock and Garden Club of America Zone VII Awards Chairman Kim DeCamp of Lexington, gave the commendation to Mayor Brandi Harless and City Manger Jim Arndt.
The commendation was presented on Jan. 17, in the newly renovated atrium of City Hall.
Hancock and DeCamp presented the commendation “in appreciation for the rehabilitation of a historic structure and for the preservation of the City’s and Commonwealth’s history.”
The Garden Club of America has a mission of restoring, improving, and protecting the quality of the environment through action in the fields of conservation and civic improvement. The PGC is a member of The Garden Club of America.
