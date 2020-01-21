More than 10,000 report 3.8 magnitude quake in northeast Tenn.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - According to officials with the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake shook parts of Tennessee and Kentucky on Monday, Jan. 20.
The 3.8 magnitude earthquake happened in the early afternoon near Fincastle, Tennessee.
That is in the northeast part of the state in Campbell County.
The quake happened at just over 35 kilometers below the earth’s surface.
There have been more than 10,000 responses on the USGS website since the quake hit.
Most people reported light shaking and little damage.
Another earthquake happened over the weekend just east of Monday’s quake.
It measured in at 2.8 in magnitude.
That quake was reported by about 18 people.
