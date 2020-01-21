MoDOT prepares for another round of winter weather

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation said, they are preparing for another round of winter weather.
According to MoDOT, forecasters expect the winter weather system will enter the state on the morning of Jan. 22 bringing potentially freezing rain, sleet, snow and rained mixed with snow that could last until Friday, Jan. 24.
Drivers are asked to stay aware and keep informed of any changes in the weather.
During time of rain and frozen precipitation, MoDOT said drivers may think the roads are only wet, but to be aware that the roads can quickly transition from rain to ice without warning.
Treatment of roads before the storm may not be able to happen, because of rain happening before frozen precipitation falls.
MoDot recommended that drivers not drive distracted and buckle up and phone down. If you are involved in a crash while driving in winter weather, MoDot said the safest thing to do is to stay inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on.
To see the latest road conditions check the MoDot’s Travelers Map.
For the latest forecast in the Heartland look at our website or weather app.
