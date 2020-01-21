For many Chiefs fans this Super Bowl is a first

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions and only the San Francisco 49ers stand between them and a Super Bowl title.
The franchise won it all during Super Bowl IV, but having another shot at glory is something many Chiefs fans have waited nearly five decades to celebrate.
Ty Selsor, a life long Chiefs fan and assistant football coach for the Jackson Indians, is familiar with sour taste of defeat.
“The Indians had a pretty good season this year,” Selsor said. “Just like the Chiefs last postseason, we came up just a little short in overtime.”
Selsor and other Chiefs fan’s like Rebous Berry from Poplar Bluff, Mo agree that quarterback Patrick Mahomes carried the team past the finish line this season.
“You’ve got to fight for your right to make it to the Super Bowl," Berry said. ”Last two games I’ve been on pins and needles through the first quarter, but hey we’ve got the moxie. We hung tough, fought back and here we are."
While Selsor was watching the Chiefs hoist the Lamar Hunt trophy for the first time and 50 years, he got a phone call from his dad.
“He said 'We’re going to the Super Bowl buddy,” Selsor said. "It was just really cool to experience that because in his life time he has seen the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and now hopefully we’ll get to experience that again together.”
Selsor recently took his eight year-old son Brantlee to his first game at Arrowhead stadium, and is now planning to have three generations of football fans meet in Kansas City for the big game.
“It’s awesome to pass the torch from my dad, to me and now to my son," Selsor said. "Growing up watching the Chiefs it’s awesome, so getting ready for that day it will be super exciting to finally just sit down and watch what I’ve been waiting for since I was a little guy.”
Businesses like Pro Image Sports at West Park Mall are already selling more Chiefs gear than usual.
Owner Jared Weiss said they have new items on the way.
“Once you get to the big stage all the fans come out and they’re all looking for something new. We’re trying to make sure they have something for the game,” Weiss said. “We’re hoping to have AFC Championship gear tomorrow if not at latest on Wednesday. Superbowl items, hats, sideline stuff will be here Thursday, Friday.”
And all of Chiefs Kingdom thinks they have a good shot at taking home another Super Bowl title.
“It’s going to be one the best defenses versus probably the best offense in the league," Selsor said. "It will be a pretty good game and hopefully they come out on top.”
The game will air on FOX 23 Sunday February 2 at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Many watch parties are being planned across the Heartland and in big cities.
Carolyn Sandgren Kempf, president of Elite Travel, said Kansas City and Las Vegas are two popular places to travel to for the game.
For those willing to cough up enough dough to see the Super Bowl live, Sandren Kempf said the average flight to Miami, Florida is $500 with the cheapest game tickets starting at about $5,000.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.