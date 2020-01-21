Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MULTIPLE SHOT-MISSOURI
Police: Guard 'saved lives' in Kansas City bar shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say an armed security guard saved lives when he shot and killed a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring about 15 more people outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri. Police Chief Richard Smith says the suspect, 29-year-old Jahron Swift, had several weapons when he opened fire just before midnight Sunday outside 9ine Ultra Lounge. Smith says a motive for the shooting remains unclear, and investigators are trying to determine if the victims were targeted or shot at random. The shooting came as people lined up to get inside the bar to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the AFC championship game earlier Sunday.
POLICE CHASE-SHOOTING
2 men arrested after police chase in Missouri, Illinois
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Cape Girardeau police say two men are in jail after shooting at officers and ramming a patrol vehicle in a chase that crossed into Illinois. Police Sgt. Joey Hann says the chase began Saturday night when officers tried to stop a truck in Cape Girardeau. He says the truck driver fled and intentionally rammed a patrol vehicle. The chase then went across the Bill Emerson bridge into Illinois. Hann says a passenger in the truck shot at officers with a rifle before the truck crashed. Both men are jailed Ullin, Illinois, pending formal charges in both states.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Police say pedestrian killed trying to cross US Highway 71
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed trying to cross U.S. Highway 71 in south-central Kansas City. The man was struck by a northbound vehicle a little before 11 p.m. Sunday, a few blocks east of Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released the man's name nor that of the driver.
COUPLE DIES SAME DAY
Couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis-area nursing home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jack and Harriet Morrison's beds were placed next to each other, allowing them to hold hands. Eighty-six-year-old Jack died first on Jan. 11. Eighty-three-year-old Harriet died later that day. The couple went on their first date on Halloween of 1955. They married about six months later. The couple's niece Sue Wagener called it a love story for the books. Together, the couple ran and grew V-K Bus Lines while raising Wagener and their two sons.
FATAL FIRE-ARSON
More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Additional charges will be filed against a man accused of setting a fire after a 16-year-old boy rescued from the burning home died. Florissant Police say the boy died at a hospital where he was being treated for smoke inhalation after the fire in the St. Louis suburb. The fire was reported in Florissant around 3 a.m. Friday. Police were unable to enter the burning home when they arrived, but firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District rescued the boy who was in critical condition. A man who lives on the same block where the fire happened has been charged with arson.
FATAL SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
Teen dies after shooting in southeastern Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager who was critically hurt during a weekend shooting in southeastern Kansas City, Missouri, has died. Kansas City, Missouri, Police say the victim died at a hospital after the shooting early Saturday. Officers found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 8400 block of East 109th Terrace around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim's identity wasn't immediately released, but police described him as being in his late teens. No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Saturday evening.
AP-US-REL-MEDICAL-DEBT-DONATIONS
St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of St. Louis-area families have been freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort that's increasingly popular among churches and other groups — eliminating medical debt. Money raised at more than a dozen United Church of Christ congregations and a donation from the St. Louis-based Deaconess Foundation havel wiped away nearly $13 million in medical debt for 11,108 families in St. Louis city and county. The United Church of Christ announced details Saturday. It's sending letters this weekend to those whose debt was wiped out.
FIRE-WOMAN KILLED
Official: Homeless woman killed in vacant house fire in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City fire officials say a homeless woman was killed in a fire at a vacant home on the northeastern side of the city. The Kansas City Star reports that the fire was reported early Friday. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Kansas City Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker says because of that and the collapse of the home, firefighters were unable to enter to save the woman. A witness told firefighters the house was vacant, but that he and his girlfriend had been squatting there. Officials have not released the woman's name.