Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS-LANGUAGE SCHOOL CLOSING
University of Kansas to close its Languages school
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas will close its Languages, Literatures and Cultures schools but departments within the school will continue to operate. John Columbo, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said in an email that budget cuts forced a change in the administrative structure of the school. He says the changes will not affect degree offerings or curriculum and students will not be impacted. The school has administrative oversight for six departments. The closing at the end of the academic year means one staff position will be cut but the director and co-director of the school will return to their respective positions in their academic units.
FATAL FIRE-WICHITA
1 person dead, 2 escape fire at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita fire officials say one person died after being trapped in a house fire. Fire Division Chief Darrel Kohls say the person, who was elderly, was found dead in the fire Monday morning at a south Wichita home. Kohls says the body was found in the rear of the home near where the fire apparently started. Two other people were able to escape the home. Kohls says they are family members. Neither was hospitalized. No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire and a damage estimate has not been determined.
BABY DEATH-WICHITA
Wichita police investigate death of 7-day-old boy
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating the death of a 7-day-old boy. Police spokesman Kevin Wheeler says officers were called to a home in Wichita late Saturday. He says the child's father had just dropped they boy off at his mother's home. Police were called when the child would not take a bottle and then stopped breathing. The boy died at a hospital. Wheeler says investigators are awaiting a final autopsy but there doesn't appear to be evidence of child abuse at this time. The investigation is continuing.
INFANT'S DEATH-NEW TRIAL
Mistrial in 2nd trial of man accused of killing infant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the second trial of a Manhattan man accused of killing a 2 1/2-month-old boy. The first trial of D'Khari Lyons ended in September with a hung jury. Lyons was charged after Michael Calvert Jr. died in November 2018 while Lyons was watching him for his mother. Authorities ruled that the infant died from blunt force or abusive head trauma. Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson told The Mercury on Friday that the judge granted the prosecutor's motion Thursday. Wilkerson says the prosecutor thought questions asked by the defense were inadmissible and and highly prejudicial.
SUPER BOWL LOOKAHEAD
After cashing in on QB gambles, Niners, Chiefs in Super Bowl
In 2017, a pair of teams gambled on quarterbacks who had big-time potential. Both teams guessed right. The Kansas City Chiefs set up a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February second in Miami. The Chiefs are led by third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback for the Niners is Jimmy Garoppolo. The Chiefs took a chance in the 2017 draft and traded away a first-round pick to move up and nab Mahomes. The Niners traded for Garappolo and gave him a big contract after he'd made only seven NFL starts. Now, both are taking their team to the Super Bowl. The opening point spread for the game: pick 'em.
KANSAS EARTHQUAKE
4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A small earthquake has been reported in southern Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near Hutchinson shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. No damage was immediately reported. The Hutchinson News reports that the earthquake happened near where several others have happened in Reno County. Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS-GREEK LIFE
Task force recommends changes for Kansas Greek system
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A task force that examined Greek life at the University of Kansas is recommending a return to Friday morning classes and a stronger effort to connect fraternities and sororities with the community. The university formed the task force in November 2018 to improve safety and efficiency in the Greek community. The task force said the Greek community must eliminate hazing. Its recommendations for achieving that goal includes forming a group to identify and address hazing and address the root causes. Chancellor Douglas Girod said the task force strongly supports fraternities and sororities despite national concerns about hazing and substance abuse.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Nebraska man in Kansas officer-involved shooting arrested
LARNED, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Nebraska man involved in a fight with a sheriff's deputy who fired shots at him has been arrested. Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday following a traffic stop near the west-central Kansas town of Larned. A KBI news release says a Pawnee County sheriff's deputy shot at a passenger in the vehicle following an altercation. The passenger then fled on foot. The KBI says the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was later found at Pawnee Rock, Kansas, and arrested. He had not been shot.