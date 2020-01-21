Kyra Joiner to present annual Michael Davis Lecture at Southeast Mo. State University

“I've watched her career unfold since she graduated in 2006, and I am excited to have her share her story with students,” said Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck, advisor to the Southeast student newspaper The Arrow, multimedia journalism coordinator and professor of mass media. “Kyra is a trailblazer who exemplifies the spirit of this lecture, and I know students from many different disciplines will benefit from hearing her speak about how she has merged her love of sports and media into an exciting career.”