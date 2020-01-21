Kyra Joiner to present annual Michael Davis Lecture at Southeast Mo. State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kyra Joiner, a 2006 Southeast Missouri State University alumna, will present Southeast Missouri State University’s 24th annual Michael Davis Lecture on Monday, Feb. 3.
The lecture will be 6 p.m. in Rose Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. It is one of several Black History Month events at Southeast.
Joiner is an integrated marketing account manager with Octagon, the world’s largest sports and entertainment agency.
“I've watched her career unfold since she graduated in 2006, and I am excited to have her share her story with students,” said Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck, advisor to the Southeast student newspaper The Arrow, multimedia journalism coordinator and professor of mass media. “Kyra is a trailblazer who exemplifies the spirit of this lecture, and I know students from many different disciplines will benefit from hearing her speak about how she has merged her love of sports and media into an exciting career.”
Joiner has more than 12 years of experience in the sports marketing and management industry, including expertise in corporate partnerships, event management, sponsorship sales and professional athlete endorsements. She’s also had success in providing advisory services for emerging agencies dedicated to non-profit foundations for professional athletes and client marketing management services.
In 2015, she joined Octagon, where, in her current role, she oversees national partnerships across the National Basketball Association and the Women’s National Basketball Association. She also manages strategic marketing developments for global partnerships – consumer programs, experiential marketing, community engagement, and NBA player endorsements. In her current role, she oversees brand ambassador integrations for a client in partnership with NBA players Stephen Curry and Harry Giles.
Through Joiner’s role, she was instrumental in the success of the Total Health Forum, an annual summit hosted by the NBA that brings together health professionals, government officials, community advocates, and NBA/WNBA players in an effort to improve the country’s overall health.
Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, she earned a Bachelor of Science in mass communication, advertising option, with a minor in communication studies from Southeast. She was also a member of the Redhawks track and field team which was Ohio Valley Conference Track and Field Champions from 2002-2006.
She was employed in Southeast’s Department of Athletics as an athletic marketing and promotions intern; honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award; recipient of a student ADDY Bronze Award from the Tri-State Advertising & Marketing Professionals; named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List in 2006; and a McNair Scholarship Award recipient.
She continued her education at Lindenwood University where she earned a Master of Arts in Communications with an emphasis in promotions.
Joiner resides in Los Angeles, California, where she is an active member of Women in Sports and Events, networking and inspiring women in the industry.
