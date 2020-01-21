Investigators continue search for suspect in shooting death of 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a child in Orange Mound.
Police say the 10-year-old boy was standing outside an Orange Mound home when he was shot Sunday night.
This is the first child that’s been lost to gun violence in 2020, according to Memphis Police. Director Michael Rallings is asking anyone with information to come forward.
For the past few years, Ela Ayers has lived in this Orange Mound home and never had a problem. But come Monday morning -- bullet holes could be seen in her windows.
Around 6 o’clock Sunday night, Memphis Police say officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Josephine Street. There they found a 10-year-old had been shot. He later died at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
“When he walked through my door he always hugged me. He would give me a real big hug with a smile on his face," said Ayers.
Ayers says the boy was her grandchild's friend and would often visit the house.
Police have not yet said what could have led up to the deadly shooting, the child killed also hasn’t been identified.
“Don’t bring that stuff over here. I’ve got too many kids down here," said Ayers.
Director Michael Rallings said he was disturbed when he was told what happened.
“My first call was to my command staff saying I want every single resource we have on this case," said Rallings.
Rallings says this is more than just a police issue -- the community needs to do better as a whole.
“The parents of this young child should be getting this child ready for school tomorrow, but they’ll be planning a funeral," he said.
Back on Josephine Street -- community advocates gathered to show they stand against this senseless violence.
“Enough should be enough. We need to learn to embrace one another and talk things out," said Keith Leachman, president of Stop the Killing, Cut the Beef.
MPD says a man in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper is responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
