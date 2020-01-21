Heartland history teacher says impeachment trial a big topic in class

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The impeachment trial is history in the making.
One history teacher at Cairo high school is making sure his students keep up with it.
History teacher Ronnie Woods said the impeachment trial is a hot topic in his class.
“We start every class talking about it,” Woods said.
He said the students are very interested in the topic.
“The kids want to know about the charges, and they want to know about the process,” Woods said.
Woods said this trial is not like the others he’s taught.
“I think if you go back and look the impeachments in the past and look at this one it’s extremely unique,” he said.
Woods said it’s easy to get confused about what’s going on.
“They hear stuff on the news but it’s kind of disconnected for them,” he said.
But Woods thinks his students now have a good grasp on the trial.
“What did the house of representatives vote? That he was to be impeached,” one student said.
Some of his students said they’ve really learned a lot.
“The House of Representatives goes through their thing, then they send it to Senate and then they vote whether he gets out or not,” student Latayva Little said.
“When they impeached him, you know he has to go through a whole another step for him to actually get out of office so just because they impeached doesn’t mean he has to get out office just yet,” said student Rico Nelson.
Wood said learning about this will help them in the long run.
“It’s important to get them to understand what’s going on so they can be competent voters and competent citizens to know what’s going on around them,” he said.
