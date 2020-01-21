Ill. National Guardsmen to deploy from Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The community is welcome to attend a send-off ceremony for the Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard.
This will be at the Banterra Center on Arena Drive.
They are scheduled to deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations according to officials with the Banterra Center.
Community members are invited to show their support form 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be in attendance to give opening remarks at the ceremony.
