CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Free parking in Carbondale comes to an end, but the city is considering proposals that would allow some drivers to buy permits.
Carbondale tested free parking for six months. Officials monitored traffic to see if the free parking attracted more people to visit downtown.
City officials said the program did not increase traffic to local businesses.
One resident said he’d rather pay to park than get a ticket.
“I’m headed to the water department and I like to pay parking when I have to because I do not want a ticket, you know, and I’m trying to stay away from things that might cause unnecessary stress," David Williams said.
The city will decide on two proposals from city staff: an employee parking permit per month or a resident parking permit per year.
