First Alert: Wind chill makes for a frigid morning

(KFVS) - Wind chill values are in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies.
Check school closings here.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will clear as we head through the day to mostly sunny.
High temps will still be below average but warmer than yesterday in the mid 30s.
Winds will change out of the south tonight. This will help start our very slow warming trend through the rest of the week.
Our next system to keep an eye on is Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Due to cold temps, we will be watching the chance for a wintry mix before transitioning to rain Thursday into Friday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.