School lawyer: Dump truck rear-ends Hoxie school bus, 7 kids injured

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles has injured seven kids, including the bus driver, and closed Highway 63 south of Walnut Ridge.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the crash involved a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles, that left the bus flipped over in a ditch.
One child was airlifted to Memphis, but the condition of the child is not known.
Six other children on the bus, including the bus driver, were taken to local hospitals to be checked out.
Rebecca Worsham with the Mixon & Worsham PLC that represents the school told Region 8 News that all individuals were awake and alert when they were being transported from the scene of the accident.
The bus was flipped into a nearby ditch, and the video shows heavy damage to the back of the bus.
A Hoxie school official tells Region 8 News the bus involved in the crash would be known as bus 5, which makes stops in southeast Hoxie and Highway 63.
The crash is about 1.6 miles south of the Highway 91 intersection.
The southbound lanes of Highway 63 are being rerouted at this time.
Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will have more updates as soon as they become available.
