Chilly weather continues

A deck of clouds will be hard to move through the afternoon hours, so temperatures under those clouds will be held in the lower 30s. Areas with more sunshine will see highs in the mid 30s. Another chilly night expected across the Heartland tonight with some clouds and temperatures dropping into the 20s. Increasing clouds are expected through the day on Wednesday. Precipitation chances hold off until early Thursday morning and continue through the day on Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like it could start as a wintry mix and then change to rain through the day on Thursday. The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable, with highs in the 40s.