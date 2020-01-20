What you need to know Jan. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, Jan. 20.
Brrr! It will be another very chilly morning.
Wind chill values will be in the single digits.
Lisa Michaels says some of us could see some flurries this morning.
High temperatures will range in the mid 20s to the north and low 30s to the south.
Clouds will move in this afternoon with a chance of more flurries.
There shouldn’t be much accumulation, but some areas could see a dusting on trees and elevated surfaces. This could create some slick spots on roadways.
Cold conditions stick around for the next several days with temps sitting in the 30s.
- At least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City, Mo.
- Two men were arrested after a chase involving gunfire in Cape Girardeau on Saturday night.
- A driver and two passengers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County, Mo.
- Today, the nation is marking the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday memorializing the civil rights leader.
- The family of a 4-year-old boy in Texas are warning others after it took two weeks for them to get help after the boy choked and swallowed a lollipop and plastic stick.
- The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in the Super Bowl.
