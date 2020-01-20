Thieves steal historic school bell

The bell had been at the top of the steps of Old Main for at least 70 years. (Source: Fulton Co. Heritage Foundation)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 20, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 10:45 AM

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - For more than 70 years, a brass bell hung outside the door of Salem’s Old Main Schoolhouse.

Although tarnished and scarred from years of use, it remained an invaluable memento of the Fulton County town’s history. Especially to members of the local heritage foundation, and the school’s alumni.

Despite its place in the hearts of so many, that didn’t stop thieves from stealing it.

Ron Plumlee, a member of the Friends of Old Main board of directors, discovered the bell missing while performing maintenance at the school, according to a social media post.

Noble and Carolyn Lewis's grandson, Cameron, pictured standing next to the bell.
The crooks apparently sawed the bolts holding the bell in place and left with it.

Due to its size, it’s believed at least two people were involved in boosting the bell from its rightful place at the top of the school’s steps.

If you have any information on where the bell might be, or who might have taken it, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-895-2601.

Posted by Fulton County Heritage Foundation on Monday, January 20, 2020

