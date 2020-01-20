Sheriff asks for help to identify burglary suspects

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a burglary investigation.
The sheriff’s office posted photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.
They said the quality of the photos are not great, but any information about the wanted subjects would be beneficial.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or Deputy Pogue at 573-783-2234.
