Sheriff asks for help to identify burglary suspects

Sheriff asks for help to identify burglary suspects
Investigators are trying to identify the people in this photo in connection with a burglary investigation. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | January 20, 2020 at 8:48 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 8:48 AM

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a burglary investigation.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

They said the quality of the photos are not great, but any information about the wanted subjects would be beneficial.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying these individuals (pictured below)....

Posted by Madison County Missouri Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 19, 2020

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or Deputy Pogue at 573-783-2234.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.