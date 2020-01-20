Preparing your car for cold temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s winter in the Heartland, and you are experiencing some cold temperatures the first part of the week.
Before you start that car in the morning, know that you may have some trouble as cold weather can have an impact on your car battery.
Midwest Truck Sales Ron Platte said, it’s important that you don’t let your car sit too long in the cold weather without letting it run from time to time. Otherwise, you might wake up to a dead battery.
"If they know they have to go to work the next day or if they have a doctor's appointment, it's better to try to start it tonight and make sure it's going to run in the morning," Midwest Truck Sales Manager Ron Pratt said.
Pratt said they see a lot of people during the winter with car troubles.
"Especially when it's extremely cold like it is now," Pratte said. "You get a lot of no-starts, it shows a weak battery as well. That's probably the biggest things we see on the automotive side. For the truck side, we get low batteries, brakes frozen up, air system frozen up. It keeps us pretty busy."
Pratte said to prevent this, standard preventative maintenance is recommended.
He also suggests when you start your vehicle, that you let it warm up a bit. The cold weather is damaging to your battery.
"The worst part is when it starts," Pratte said. "You don't want to start a vehicle and immediately take off. You want to let it sit and run for a minute or so and let the engine warm up."
He also suggested having a winter preparedness kit in your car equipped with water, granola bars, blankets, phone chargers, gloves, sand and more if ever you get into an emergency situation with your car out on the road.
“Anything that can help you stay safe if you breakdown on the side of the road to keep you warm,” Pratte said. “When it’s cold like this, it may take a while for somebody to get to you.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.