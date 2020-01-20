No. 15 Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Georgia

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 54 percent of Kentucky's scoring this season. For Georgia, Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to account for 61 percent of all Georgia scoring, including 90 percent of the team's points over its last five games.