Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Police: 2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Missouri shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar. Police say the shooting took place just before midnight, when someone opened fire on a line of people waiting outside. At least two people are dead, including a woman found in the parking lot. An armed security guard shot the suspect, who police believe is among the dead. Police say at least 15 people arrived at local hospitals with injuries. At least three are in critical condition. The bar appeared to be celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' advancement to the Super Bowl.
Couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis-area nursing home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jack and Harriet Morrison's beds were placed next to each other, allowing them to hold hands. Eighty-six-year-old Jack died first on Jan. 11. Eighty-three-year-old Harriet died later that day. The couple went on their first date on Halloween of 1955. They married about six months later. The couple's niece Sue Wagener called it a love story for the books. Together, the couple ran and grew V-K Bus Lines while raising Wagener and their two sons.
More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Additional charges will be filed against a man accused of setting a fire after a 16-year-old boy rescued from the burning home died. Florissant Police say the boy died at a hospital where he was being treated for smoke inhalation after the fire in the St. Louis suburb. The fire was reported in Florissant around 3 a.m. Friday. Police were unable to enter the burning home when they arrived, but firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District rescued the boy who was in critical condition. A man who lives on the same block where the fire happened has been charged with arson.
Teen dies after shooting in southeastern Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager who was critically hurt during a weekend shooting in southeastern Kansas City, Missouri, has died. Kansas City, Missouri, Police say the victim died at a hospital after the shooting early Saturday. Officers found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 8400 block of East 109th Terrace around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim's identity wasn't immediately released, but police described him as being in his late teens. No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Saturday evening.
St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of St. Louis-area families have been freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort that's increasingly popular among churches and other groups — eliminating medical debt. Money raised at more than a dozen United Church of Christ congregations and a donation from the St. Louis-based Deaconess Foundation havel wiped away nearly $13 million in medical debt for 11,108 families in St. Louis city and county. The United Church of Christ announced details Saturday. It's sending letters this weekend to those whose debt was wiped out.
Official: Homeless woman killed in vacant house fire in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City fire officials say a homeless woman was killed in a fire at a vacant home on the northeastern side of the city. The Kansas City Star reports that the fire was reported early Friday. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Kansas City Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker says because of that and the collapse of the home, firefighters were unable to enter to save the woman. A witness told firefighters the house was vacant, but that he and his girlfriend had been squatting there. Officials have not released the woman's name.
Missouri man suspected of firing shots in Walmart arrested
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired shots inside a central Missouri Walmart. Police say the shooting happened late Friday night after an employee confronted a man, later identified by police as Jamie Anton Jackson, who was in a restricted area of the store. The Missourian reports that the employee told police the man had a gun and extended ammunition magazine, and a struggle ensued. The employee said he was able to take the magazine away, but not the gun. Police say Jackson then ran to the front of the store and fired multiple shots. No one was injured.
Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise this past fall, died last week of complications from pneumonia. He was 84. The Glass family said the businessman died Jan. 9. He had been dealing with health issues for some time. The Glass family said a memorial will be held Jan. 27 at Northwest Arkansas Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, Arkansas.