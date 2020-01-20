Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar. Police say the shooting took place just before midnight, when someone opened fire on a line of people waiting outside. At least two people are dead, including a woman found in the parking lot. An armed security guard shot the suspect, who police believe is among the dead. Police say at least 15 people arrived at local hospitals with injuries. At least three are in critical condition. The bar appeared to be celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' advancement to the Super Bowl.