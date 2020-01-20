3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver and two passengers were injured in a crash in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, Jan. 19.
The crash happened on Highway 67, about a half-mile north of Poplar Bluff at approximately 3:18 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 75-year-old Janet L. Malpass, of Poplar Bluff, was driving a car and failed to yield to a pick-up truck.
Malpass was seriously injured in the crash. An ambulance transported her to a Poplar Bluff hospital.
MSHP said a passenger in Malpass’ car, Kathy A. Bettis, 62 of Winona, and a passenger in the truck, Roy G. Bettis, 66 of Winona, received minor injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital.
The driver of the truck, Deborah A. Bettis, 31 of Winona, was not injured in the crash.
MSHP reports that Malpass was the only one wearing a seat belt.
The car was totaled and towed from the scene. The truck received moderate damage and was also towed from the scene.
