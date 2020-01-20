First Alert: Chilly morning with flurries

(KFVS) - Brrr! It will be another very chilly morning.
Wind chill values will be in the single digits.
Lisa Michaels says some of us could see some flurries this morning.
High temperatures will range in the mid 20s to the north and low 30s to the south.
Clouds will move in this afternoon with a chance of more flurries.
There shouldn’t be much accumulation, but some areas could see a dusting on trees and elevated surfaces. This could create some slick spots on roadways.
Cold conditions stick around for the next several days with temps sitting in the 30s.
Mid-week we will warm back up into the 40s as we head towards the weekend.
Rain chances pop back up on Thursday and Friday.
