Dr. King honored with prayer service in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred people came out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the 35th Annual Memorial Breakfast and prayer service event in Cape Girardeau.
The event was held at the Shawnee Park Center where they included a breakfast, a luncheon, prayers and day of service sponsored by the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. City Wide Celebration Committee.
City Wide Celebration for Dr. King Executive Director Debra Mitchell-Braxton said it's important to honor him.
"Dr. King did the ultimate thing, Mitchell-Braxton said. "He gave his life. He sacrificed his life to be able to make sure people were able to work in conditions that were viable to make them feel like they were productive citizens."
Ronald North, of Cape Girardeau, wants to help relay Dr. King's message to everyone as well, no matter the skin color of a person's skin.
"Freedom and the stuff that he fought for is important to every American," North said. "He is an American hero, not just an African-American hero."
Both Mitchell-Braxton and North said it's important the next generations understand who Dr. King was and the impact he had for the nation.
"We need them to carry on the legacy," Mitchell-Braxton said. "We need them to be our future teachers, presidents, doctors, lawyers, and dentists. So if they don't know the history and the foundation of this country, then they have no desire to contribute the future history for America."
"It's hard to know where you're going if you don't know where you're coming from," North said. "To me it's important that they learn this history so they know who they are. It's more than just a holiday that we celebrate. It's who we are as a people."
Dr. King was born Michael Luther King in Atlanta on January 15, 1929. He was renamed Martin when he was about six years old.
He was a prominent leader of the Civil Rights movement who was known for his of nonviolence and civil disobedience.
Dr. King led a civil rights movement by mobilizing the black community during a 382-day boycott of Montgomery City bus lines.
He later delivered his iconic "I have a Dream" speech during a march in Washington, D.C.
On April 4, 1968, Dr. King was shot and killed at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis.
