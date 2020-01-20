Chilly Morning with Flurries!

A chilly Monday morning with wind chill values in the single digits for many and light flurries falling in some areas. There will be more sun in the morning, but clouds increasing as we head into the afternoon. With thicker clouds, we could see more flurries during the afternoon. Most areas shouldn’t see a lot of snow, but it is possible a heavier burst may fall in our western counties during the afternoon/early evening that could leave a trace on elevated surfaces and cause minor slick spots possible on roads. Cold high temperatures will range in the mid 20s north to low 30s south.