Celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast was held at the Southern Illinois University Center Ballrooms in Carbondale on Monday, Jan. 20.
The breakfast began at 8 a.m.
Following the meal there was a program to commemorate the life of Dr. King and former Carbondale educator, Anna Jackson, was the Keynote Speaker.
Other speakers included Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens and Elder Marilyn James, of TCT Ministries.
“All people, everybody should be here regardless of your race, anything,” said James. “Everybody should be here because the unity is based on everybody coming together. The love of God is spread abroad in everybody’s heart so there is not one type of person that should be here.”
KFVS News reporter and anchor, Brittany Jacobs helped introduce the speakers.
The Carbondale Junior High Jazz Band also performed at the event.
Several booths were set up at the breakfast. These included in-depth details on the life of Dr. King, voter registration and 2020 census information.
After the celebration of Dr. King, attendees were encouraged to give back to the Carbondale community to take part in the National Day of Service.
Volunteers were asked to meet at Town Square to help pick-up trash and litter as part of the city’s beautification project. The volunteer work is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday observed as a National Day of Service.
