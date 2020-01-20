Carmi teen crowned 61st Miss Illinois County Fair Queen

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 110th annual convention in Springfield over the weekend.
Events included the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant.
Officials say Kelsi Kessler, 18, of Carmi was crowned the 61st Miss Illinois County Fair queen.
They say she is currently attending the University of Illinois, Champaign, majoring in accounting.
This summer, she’ll travel to about 30 county fairs, and will be the official hostess of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair.
As queen, Kessler’s main duty is to emphasize the importance of agriculture and county fairs to Illinois.
“I had no idea,” said Kessler, after being crowned. “I prepped for so long. I’ve been so lucky to be able to compete. I just can’t believe it. I was incredibly shocked.”
Kessler’s grandfather operates a farm in Carmi, and she got her start in agriculture with FFA. Her father is plant manager of Champion Labs of Albion and her mother is a banker.
Kessler has her own video series on You Tube called “Crowned with Confidence,” where she encourages young people to have confidence in whatever they attempt.
“I’m excited about having a much wider audience outside of White County,” Kessler said.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.