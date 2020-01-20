Carjack suspect wanted in Mississippi Co., Mo. arrested in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect wanted in connection with the carjacking of a pick-up truck was arrested after someone spotted the vehicle in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The suspect was arrested Monday morning, Jan. 20, near a gas station at the intersection of Hanover St. and William St.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff McCullough, the suspect took a woman out of her vehicle in Mississippi County, Mo., on Sunday.
Police continued their search for vehicle and suspect.
Sgt. McCullough said there was a brief chase with the suspect in Cape Girardeau County on Monday morning.
Law enforcement were unable, at that time, to stop the vehicle.
Later on in the morning, a person in Cape Girardeau reported seeing the vehicle and contacted police. Officers responded to the area and the suspect was arrested.
The truck has been towed to the Cape County Sheriff’s Office where it will processed for evidence.
Police said the truck will be returned to the owner as soon as it can be released from the investigation.
