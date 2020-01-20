Another cold night ahead

Scattered snow showers are still possible this afternoon and evening , mainly in parts of southeast Missouri. Tonight skies will slowly clear out and allow for temperatures to get very cold again. Lows tonight will be in the teens by daybreak. Tuesday will bring a full day of sunshine, which will help the Heartland make it above the freezing mark through the afternoon hours. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase through the day on Wednesday ahead of our next system which could bring some wintry precipitation to parts of the Heartland by Thursday. Definitely something to watch closely.