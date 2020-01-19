Traffic Alert: Route 34 reopened in Pope County Ill.

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police said, Route 34 reopened around 9:35 a.m. after a crash closed the road for several hours.
According to the Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits, authorities received a call about a crash around 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Sheriff Suits said, that the crash caused multiple injuries. Many were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. At least two people, where flown to an hospital by helicopter.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash.
Illinois State Police has taken over the crash investigation,
