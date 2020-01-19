Shots fired during police chase in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saturday night, a Cape Girardeau man ran from police and rammed a police car. His passenger shot at police.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, around 11 p.m., Cape Girardeau Officers attempted to pull over a Ford F150 on Kingshighway near Southern Expressway.
The truck did not stop for the marked patrol car, the F150 continued to drive toward Highway 74 and the Emerson Bridge.
The driver, Charles A Franz Jr., 31 years old, intentionally rammed another police car.
Police set out tire spikes in an area with low traffic in order to try to safely end the chase, but Franz swerved past them.
Franz drove his vehicle across the bridge.
His passenger, Cameron A Cook, a 20 year old Scott City man, began firing a rifle at the pursing officers.
They wrecked near 146 and Route 3.
Cape Officers caught Franz before he could flee, and arrested Cook after a short foot chase.
Charles A Franz Jr. is being held on a $50,000 cash only warrant for felony assault on a law enforcement officer and felony resisting arrest.
Cameron A Cook was arrested on existing warrants from another agency.
Both are held in the Tri-county jail.
More charges are pending from Illinois state police for firing at officers and resisting arrest as those actions occurred in that state.
