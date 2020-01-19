More than 100 attend annual Southeast Health Foundation’s Journey Gala

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Health Foundation hosted its annual Journey Gala.
More than a hundred people came out to support the event on Saturday night, January 18.
The Gala raises money to help make the process of undergoing treatment for cancer less stressful, provides free mammograms, medications and more.
The special guest speaker was award-winning journalist Joan Lunden. She said it’s important to share her story of her battle with cancer.
“I feel like with this cancer diagnosis, you would think would be a horrible thing. But it turned out to be an amazing opportunity for me to kind of carry the torch and carry on my dad’s legacy and be out there and inform and empower women," she said.
Lunden was a voice in many homes for 30 years as a long-time female host of ABC’s Good Morning America and special correspondent for NBC’s Today Show.
