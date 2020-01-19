Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-REL-MEDICAL-DEBT-DONATIONS
St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of St. Louis-area families have been freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort that's increasingly popular among churches and other groups — eliminating medical debt. Money raised at more than a dozen United Church of Christ congregations and a donation from the St. Louis-based Deaconess Foundation havel wiped away nearly $13 million in medical debt for 11,108 families in St. Louis city and county. The United Church of Christ announced details Saturday. It's sending letters this weekend to those whose debt was wiped out.
Official: Homeless woman killed in vacant house fire in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City fire officials say a homeless woman was killed in a fire at a vacant home on the northeastern side of the city. The Kansas City Star reports that the fire was reported early Friday. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Kansas City Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker says because of that and the collapse of the home, firefighters were unable to enter to save the woman. A witness told firefighters the house was vacant, but that he and his girlfriend had been squatting there. Officials have not released the woman's name.
Missouri man suspected of firing shots in Walmart arrested
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired shots inside a central Missouri Walmart. Police say the shooting happened late Friday night after an employee confronted a man, later identified by police as Jamie Anton Jackson, who was in a restricted area of the store. The Missourian reports that the employee told police the man had a gun and extended ammunition magazine, and a struggle ensued. The employee said he was able to take the magazine away, but not the gun. Police say Jackson then ran to the front of the store and fired multiple shots. No one was injured.
Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise this past fall, died last week of complications from pneumonia. He was 84. The Glass family said the businessman died Jan. 9. He had been dealing with health issues for some time. The Glass family said a memorial will be held Jan. 27 at Northwest Arkansas Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, Arkansas.
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
CHICAGO (AP) — A winter storm that dumped snow and sleet on the Midwest and Plains is creating travel headaches after airlines canceled flights and officials shut down major roads. The storm system began moving through the Plains and Midwest on Friday, leading to trouble at airports in Chicago and Kansas City. It's expected to spread to the Northeast through Saturday evening. Blizzard conditions with powerful winds have been reported in some areas. Officials in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa say blowing snow is making it nearly impossible to see in some areas. Stretches of highway in the Dakotas and Wyoming have been shut down.
Wife of Missouri snake breeder arrested in his 2017 death
NEW FLORENCE, Mo. (AP) — Two people are charged with murder in the death of a mid-Missouri snake breeder. Michael Humphrey, of Jefferson City, and Lynlee Renick, of New Florence are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Renick's husband, Benjamin, was killed inside his reptile farm near New Florence in June 2017. KMIZ-TV reports court documents say a person Lynlee Renick was having an affair came forward with information in January 2019. Missouri patrol troopers said the witness told investigators Lynlee Renick discovered her husband planned to divorce her and she was afraid he would take their children.
LGBT activists say new bills target transgender youth
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people at the urging of conservative advocacy groups. One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment. Another batch would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender they identify with. LGBT activists say that if the bills are passed they would bring devastating harms to the transgender community, especially young people who want to play sports with the peers or yearn to undergo gender transition in consultation with counselors, parents and doctors.
Man found guilty in former father-in-law's stabbing death
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois jury has found a Missouri man guilty of stabbing his former father-in-law to death. Charles Allen faces between 20 and 100 years in prison for the first-degree murder conviction in the March death of 65-year-old Donald Collard. A sentencing hearing for the 45-year-old Allen is scheduled for March 18. The Herald-Whig reports that jurors took about four hours to reach their decision Friday following a week-long trial. Allen testified that he was trying to defend himself. Prosecutors argued that the four stab wounds to Collard's chest showed Allen meant to kill him.