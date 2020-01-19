Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BC-KY-KENTUCKY SPORTS DIGEST
Kentucky Sports Digest
Kentucky News Digest
PROTESTER PUNCHED-TRUMP RALLY
Man sentenced for punching Trump protester outside rally
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for punching a protester outside an August rally for President Donald Trump in Cincinnati. A jury earlier this month found 30-year-old Dallas Frazier, of Georgetown, guilty of misdemeanor assault for striking 61-year-old Michael Alter outside U.S. Bank Arena. A judge gave Frazier credit for six days in jail at sentencing Friday. Frazier was accused of jumping out of his vehicle near a group of protesters and repeatedly punching Alter, who suffered a torn artery in his eye that required surgery. Frazier must pay Alter $900 for his medical expenses.
FEDERAL PRISONS-MS-13
MS-13 inmates sent to restricted unit after prison stabbing
NEW YORK (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons is moving some MS-13 gang members into more restricted housing at high-security facilities across the U.S. after an MS-13 leader stabbed a rival gang member at a federal prison in Virginia. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. The stabbing happened Wednesday at USP Lee in Jonesville. The people say the MS-13 leader stabbed an inmate associated with the Mexican Mafia. The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that the inmate was injured but survived the attack.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Kentucky governor makes case for criminal-justice reforms
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has intensified his push for a criminal-justice overhaul. The governor said Friday that rising inmate populations and crumbling prisons are sapping the state of money needed for education and health care. Beshear says the state needs to reduce incarceration rates, which in turn would create opportunities to consolidate prisons. He calls it the “fiscally responsible thing to do." He's calling for bipartisan discussions with state lawmakers. Cost increases to maintain corrections operations are estimated to exceed $115 million through fiscal year 2022.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE
House Republicans to offer public assistance reform bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican leaders in the Kentucky House are preparing to unveil legislation aimed at increasing the state's workforce. The proposal will offer transitional support to ease people off public assistance. House Speaker David Osborne says the measure will be introduced next week. He says the goal is to tackle “systemic problems" that can discourage people from taking jobs out of fear of losing public benefits. Osborne says the bill will encourage people to enter the workforce by helping them overcome such barriers as health insurance and child care costs. He says Kentucky has one of the country's worst labor-force participation rates.