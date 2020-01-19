Jackson Mo. man injured, after vehicle crashes into creek

Jackson Mo. man injured, after vehicle crashes into creek
The crash happened on Jan. 18. around 3:30 p.m. Source: Fruitland Area Fire Protection District
By Olivia Grelle | January 19, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 10:33 AM

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash, after Jackson Mo. mans vehicle ends up in a creek.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, on Jan. 18 around 3:30 p.m., Norman Ertman, 76, of Jackson Mo. Was driving on Route CC at Busch Lane, that’s when Ertman’s vehicle traveled off the road and ended up in a creek.

The Fruitland Area Fire Protection District said, Ertman was able to exit the vehicle with his own power and climb a ladder out of the ditch.

This afternoon at approx. 330pm, Fruitland Firefighters were dispatched to Highway CC near the Apple Creek Shooting...

Posted by Fruitland Area Fire Protection District on Saturday, January 18, 2020

Ertman was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.