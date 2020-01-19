Jackson Mo. man injured, after vehicle crashes into creek

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash, after Jackson Mo. mans vehicle ends up in a creek.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, on Jan. 18 around 3:30 p.m., Norman Ertman, 76, of Jackson Mo. Was driving on Route CC at Busch Lane, that’s when Ertman’s vehicle traveled off the road and ended up in a creek.
The Fruitland Area Fire Protection District said, Ertman was able to exit the vehicle with his own power and climb a ladder out of the ditch.
Ertman was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time.
