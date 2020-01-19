Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the Kansas City Chiefs, stopping the run in their AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday isn't just the first order of business. It's also the second and third because of how valuable running back Derrick Henry is to the Titans. Henry ran wild against the Patriots and Ravens in the first two rounds of the playoffs, just as he did when Tennessee beat the Chiefs in Week 10 of the regular season. Stopping him will be crucial if the Chiefs want to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left and No. 25 Creighton came back late to beat Providence 78-74. Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points to lead the Bluejays. David Duke had 24 of his career-high 36 points in the second half to pace the Friars. The Bluejays were down five points in the last 90 seconds before Alexander made a 3 and a bank-in to tie it with 36 seconds left. Creighton got the ball back on the alternating possession because of a ball tie-up. Zegarowski brought the ball upcourt, suddenly stopped and launched a deep 3.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cartier Diarra tied a career high with 25 points, Xavier Sneed added 16, Dujuan Gordon had a career high 15, and Kansas State held off No. 12 West Virginia 84-68 for their first win in Big 12 play this season. Kansas State (8-9, 1-4 Big 12) went up by as many as 23 points on Saturday, but a 15-0 run by the Mountaineers cut the lead to eight in the second half, thanks in part to seven turnovers in four minutes by the Wildcats. West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) would get as close as six, but the Wildcats held on and won by 16.
WICHITA. Kan. (AP) — Fabian White scored 14 points for Houston as the balanced Cougars emphatically defeated No. 16 Wichita State 65-54. Houston is tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings. Wichita State lost its second straight game Saturday and managed just one player scoring in double figures.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 22 points coming off the highest-scoring game of his career and No. 23 Texas Tech pulled away from Iowa State in the second half of a 72-52 victory. The sophomore was 5 of 6 from 3-point range after scoring 24 points in a victory at Kansas State that stopped a two-game skid. Texas Tech went on an 18-2 run in the second half. The Cyclones missed their first 15 attempts from 3-point range and finished 3 of 22. Tyrese Haliburton led the Cyclones with 13 points.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points and lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57. Dotson scored the Jayhawks' final seven points of the game. He made a long 3-pointer with just under 3 minutes left and then closed out the victory with four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds. Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and a scoring burst from him early in the second half allowed Kansas to take the lead after trailing much of the first half. Jericho Sims led Texas with 20 points.
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to chase All-Star goaltender Jordan Binnington from the game and the Colorado Avalanche held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3. The Avalanche used a three-goal middle period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage. Tyson Jost also scored in the period. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal in the first and Gabriel Landeskog clinched it with an empty-netter. Alex Pietrangelo, David Perron, and Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Indiana over Nebraska 82-74. The Hoosiers built a 19-point lead in the second half before Nebraska pulled to 70-62 with eight minutes left. The Cornhuskers got within six points in the closing minute but didn't get closer. Cam Mack scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to lead led Nebraska.