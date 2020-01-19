Graves Co. deputies: Man was driving under the influence with a juvenile in the vehicle

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies say he was driving under the influence.
Aaron Fisher, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance - first (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence - first offense - aggravated circumstances, wanton endangerment - first, drug paraphernalia buy/possess and rear license plate not illuminated.
On Friday, January 17 around 10:37 p.m., a deputy pulled over the 2011 white Dodge Ram on State Route 121. Fisher was driving and had a juvenile in the truck with him.
Deputies say Fisher was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
They said it was determined he was also driving under the influence.
Fisher was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
